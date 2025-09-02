Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 2.1 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On September 4, 2025, Rotterdam will host a World Cup qualifying clash between the national teams of the Netherlands and Poland.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

The Netherlands kicked off their campaign with two emphatic wins, scoring 10 goals without conceding.

Poland have already played three group matches: two wins over Lithuania and Malta, and a loss to Finland.

Head-to-head in the last five meetings: Netherlands - 4 wins, draws - 1, Poland - 0 wins.

Poland are hoping to reboot their qualifying campaign with the return of key veterans, including Robert Lewandowski.

The Netherlands haven’t lost to Poland since 1979 — over 40 years undefeated in this fixture.

Match preview:

The hosts have made a commanding start to qualifying, thrashing Malta 8-0 and beating Finland 2-0, keeping clean sheets in both games. Poland opened with two victories, against Moldova and Malta, but then suffered a 1-2 defeat to Finland, once again raising questions about their defensive stability.

The Netherlands have strengthened their squad: newcomers Robin Roefs and Sem Steijn have been called up, while Jurriën Timber and first-choice goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen return. Memphis Depay is fully fit and ready to play. Poland also get a boost with the return of captain and talisman Robert Lewandowski, whose presence significantly enhances their attacking threat.

Probable line-ups:

Netherlands: Verbruggen, Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Van de Ven, Gravenberch, Kluivert, De Jong, Simons, Depay, Gakpo.

Verbruggen, Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Van de Ven, Gravenberch, Kluivert, De Jong, Simons, Depay, Gakpo. Poland: Skorupski, Skrzypczak, Bednarek, Kiwior, Cash, Szymański, Sliś, Moder, Zalewski, Piątek, Lewandowski.

Netherlands vs Poland prediction:

The head-to-head record heavily favors the Netherlands—they haven’t lost to Poland since 1979, winning four of the last five clashes. Given their form and squad depth, the Dutch are clear favorites, but Poland have enough attacking firepower to pose problems, making a bet on both teams to score a smart pick. My prediction: both teams to score — Yes (odds 2.1).