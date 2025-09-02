Prediction on game W2(-2) Odds: 1.6 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

As part of the European qualifiers for the World Cup, Bulgaria will face Spain in Sofia on Thursday, September 4. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for the winner of this clash.

Match preview

Bulgaria has long ceased to be a mainstay at major tournaments, as the squad hasn’t boasted players of Stoichkov's caliber for years. In the qualifiers for the upcoming World Cup, the team stands little chance, clearly the weakest side in their group.

The team is banking on young talents who are getting valuable minutes in Poland, Turkey, and the lower divisions of European leagues. Despite a limited pool of players, Bulgaria tries to play organized football, especially in front of their home fans in Sofia.

The coaching staff emphasizes discipline and compactness in midfield. The midfielders play a crucial role, tasked with linking defense and attack. However, against top teams, Bulgaria is often pinned back, and this is unlikely to change against Spain.

With Turkey and Georgia also in the group, Bulgaria seems destined for the bottom spot in the standings. While an upset is always possible in a single match, it’s hard to imagine one coming against "La Roja."

Spain enters this match as the undisputed favorite. The team is in superb form: a new generation led by Pedri, Gavi, Yamal, and other young stars seamlessly blends with the experienced core.

The Spaniards continue to refine their trademark style—dominating possession, quick ball movement, and relentless pressure on opposing defenses. They are clear front-runners in their group and are expected to qualify for the World Cup from first place with ease.

The current Spain side is not only about possession; they’re attacking with greater pace. De la Fuente has added verticality, resulting in more shots and quicker breakthroughs against rival defenses. This is especially evident against lower-ranked teams, where Spain dominates and often puts two or three past their opponents with ease.

The class gap is simply too great, and Spain’s disciplined defensive play leaves little hope for the opposition. Expect the visitors to control every aspect of the match and likely secure a comfortable win over Bulgaria.

Match facts

Bulgaria are winless in their last five matches.

Bulgaria have lost just once at home in nearly two years.

Spain are unbeaten in regular time for 20 consecutive matches.

In their last three away matches, Spain have both scored and conceded.

Bulgaria averages 0.7 goals per home game, while Spain averages 2 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

Bulgaria : Dyulgerov, Minkov, Petrov, Nedyalkov, Nurnberger, Chochev, Gruev, Milanov, Despodov, Petkov, Nikolov.

: Dyulgerov, Minkov, Petrov, Nedyalkov, Nurnberger, Chochev, Gruev, Milanov, Despodov, Petkov, Nikolov. Spain: Simon, Le Normand, Huijsen, Cucurella, Porro, Rodri, Pedri, Zubimendi, Williams, Yamal, Oyarzabal.

H2H

Bulgaria and Spain have not met since 2002.

The teams have played three matches: one draw and two wins for Spain.

Prediction

It’s clear Spain will dictate the tempo. The visitors will seize the initiative from the opening whistle, while Bulgaria will attempt to build a compact defense and hope to strike on the counter. But keeping a clean sheet against Spain’s attacking arsenal will be a monumental task. My pick: Spain to win with a -2 goal handicap.