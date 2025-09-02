RU RU ES ES FR FR
Lithuania vs Malta: H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — September 4, 2025

Lithuania vs Malta: H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — September 4, 2025

Álvaro Hernández
Lithuania vs Malta prediction Oisin Keniry/Getty Images
04 sep 2025, 12:00
- : -
Dariaus Ir Gireno Stadium
Prediction on game Win Lithuania
Odds: 2.1
On September 4, as part of the 2026 World Cup qualification, a Group G European qualifier will see Lithuania host Malta. Read on for team insights and a detailed match outlook.

Match preview

The Lithuanian national team is working on greater organization in 2025 compared to previous cycles and is showing signs of progress, though results remain modest. In the World Cup qualifiers, Lithuania has had several close encounters: a draw with Malta (0-0), a loss to Poland (0-1), and an entertaining draw with Finland (2-2). These results leave Lithuania in fourth place with two points from three matches. In a friendly, they faced Denmark and suffered a heavy defeat (5-0).

Lithuania relies on a compact defense and quick flank attacks. The team focuses on crowding the midfield and playing at a high tempo during transitions. Their main strength is set pieces and physical battles, where they often come out on top. However, in positional attacks, Lithuania struggles and rarely creates many chances.

Malta remains an underdog in European qualifiers in 2025, but the team continues to show resilience. So far, they have collected just one point in group play: a draw with Lithuania (0-0), losses to Finland (0-1), Poland (0-2), and a heavy defeat to the Netherlands (0-8), which leaves them at the bottom of the group.

Malta plays very cautiously, focusing on defense and minimizing risk. Their tactics involve a deep defensive block and trying to capitalize on opponents' mistakes. Offensively, they rely on long passes and the speed of their forwards. However, against stronger teams, Malta is almost always under sustained pressure and rarely creates real scoring chances.

Probable line-ups

Lithuania: Gertmonas, Upstas, Kazukolovas, Utkus, Tutishkinas, Vorobjovas, Gineitis, Lasickas, Slivka, Dolzhnikov, Paulauskas

Malta: Bonello, Corbalan, Menz, Carragher, Camenzuli, Guillame, Satariano, Teuma, Overend, Mbong J, Mbong P.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In five matches between these teams, Lithuania has two wins, Malta one, and there have been two draws
  • Lithuania is winless in 11 consecutive matches
  • Malta is winless in five straight games and has not scored a single goal in that stretch

Prediction

Lithuania is showing improvement and should be able to secure their first victory in qualification. If not against Malta, then when? My prediction: Lithuania to win at 2.1

