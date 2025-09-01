RU RU ES ES FR FR
Lebanon vs Kuwait. H2H, prediction and probable lineups — September 2, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Lebanon vs Kuwait prediction Unknown author
02 sep 2025, 08:30
- : -
International,
Review H2H Prediction
On September 2, in an international friendly, the national teams of Kuwait and Lebanon will face off. Read on for an in-depth look at both teams and a prediction for the upcoming match.

Also read: Afghanistan vs Tajikistan prediction and betting tips 01 September 2025

Match preview

The Kuwait national team was actively involved in the World Cup qualifiers in 2025, while also playing several friendlies. The squad's results have been disappointing: they managed only one draw against Iraq (2-2), but struggled in the rest, losing the other four matches this year with a combined score of 1:10. Poor finishing and numerous defensive errors have heavily impacted their results. In recent matches, Kuwait has begun to refresh its roster, giving more opportunities to younger players, which is expected to add dynamism to their play.

The Lebanon national team is also having a busy season. The team participated in World Cup qualification, demonstrating resilience but facing its own challenges: a lack of consistency and attacking output. However, Lebanon often picks up points through discipline and strong physical preparation. In this year's friendlies, the coaching staff has used the opportunity to test their reserves, making their game less predictable but also riskier. Lebanon traditionally relies on quick transitions and set pieces.

This year, under the guidance of Miodrag Radulović, Lebanon has played five matches: three wins, one draw, and one defeat. In the third round of Asian Cup qualification, Lebanon has collected four points from two matches and currently tops their group.

Probable lineups

Kuwait: Abdulghafour, Al-Awadi, Khaled, Al-Hajeri, Al Enezi, Al Mutar, Abujabarah, Majed, Al-Jafiri, Zanki, Al Qaisi

Lebanon: Matar, Shour, Khamis, Sharafeddine, Al Zein, Haidar, Kheir El Din, Safwan, Kaddour, Najjarin, Al Masri

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Across the last five meetings between these sides, both teams have recorded two wins, with one match ending in a draw.
  • Kuwait is winless in their last seven games: five losses and two draws.
  • Lebanon has lost just one of their last ten matches.

Prediction

I see Lebanon as the favorite, even though the match will be played in Kuwait. Radulović's team is better organized and ready to showcase their quality. My prediction: Asian handicap Lebanon (0) at 2.1 odds.

