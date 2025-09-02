RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions Kazakhstan vs Wales prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 4 September 2025

Kazakhstan vs Wales prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 4 September 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Kazakhstan vs Wales prediction Photo: https://kff.kz/Author unknownn
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Schedule Kazakhstan News
World Cup Qualification UEFA World Cup Qualification UEFA Table World Cup Qualification UEFA Fixtures World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions
04 sep 2025, 10:00
- : -
International, Astana, Astana Arena
Wales
Wales Wales Schedule Wales News
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Wales
Odds: 1.59
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On September 4, 2025, as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers for European national teams, Kazakhstan will face Wales. The match kicks off at 16:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a look at the odds and pick a winner for this showdown.

Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan opened their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 1-3 defeat to Wales, but quickly bounced back with a confident 2-0 away win over Liechtenstein. In the third round, they suffered another loss, this time at home to North Macedonia, 0-1. After three rounds, Kazakhstan have just three points with a goal difference of 3:4, placing them fourth in their group. Another defeat would all but end their hopes of advancing from the group, especially given their poor home record: four consecutive home matches without a win.

Before the qualifiers, Kazakhstan competed in the Nations League B division, facing Norway, Austria, and Slovenia. The tournament was a disaster: they failed to win a single match, recording five losses and one goalless draw, scoring no goals and conceding 15. As a result, Kazakhstan were relegated to League C.

These teams have only met once before, which was in the current qualifying campaign.

Wales

Wales enter their fifth World Cup qualifying match in Group J with solid results. In their opener, the Welsh side confidently beat Kazakhstan at home 3-1. In the second round, they managed a 1-1 away draw against North Macedonia, rescuing a point late on. That was followed by a convincing 3-0 home win over Liechtenstein. In the last round, Wales played a dramatic clash against Belgium, losing 3-4 in the dying minutes.

Wales’ main rivals for second place in the group remain North Macedonia, as Belgium are the undisputed favorites to top the group. That’s why it’s absolutely crucial for Wales not to drop points against outsiders like Kazakhstan.

Overall, the team is in good form. In the Nations League, Wales played in Group B and managed to earn promotion to the elite Division A. Over six matches, the Welsh side went unbeaten — three wins and three draws. Moreover, they showed solid defensive play, conceding just four goals while scoring nine.

Probable lineups

  • Kazakhstan: Anarbekov, Vorogovskiy, Alip, Malyi, Kasym, Astanov, Kenzhebek, Muzhikov, Orazov, Chesnokov, Samorodov.
  • Wales: Darlow, Rodon, Davies, Mepham, Williams, Brooks, Sheehan, Thomas, Wilson, J. James, Johnson.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

  • Kazakhstan have lost 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • 10 of Kazakhstan’s last 11 home games have seen under 2.5 goals.
  • Wales are unbeaten in 18 of their last 20 matches.
  • 4 of Wales’ last 5 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.
  • Both teams have scored in 4 of Wales’ last 5 matches.

Kazakhstan vs Wales match prediction

In their first head-to-head encounter, Wales already claimed a confident 3-1 victory over Kazakhstan and now come into this game as clear favorites. The Welsh have maximum motivation: dropping points here could dash their hopes for a top-two finish. Given the difference in quality and the importance of the result, there’s every reason to expect Wales to prevail again. My pick for this match is a Wales win at odds of 1.59.

Prediction on game Win Wales
Odds: 1.59
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Turkmenistan vs Uzbekistan prediction CAFA Nations Cup Today, 10:30 Turkmenistan vs Uzbekistan: Who will claim their first win of the tournament? Turkmenistan Odds: 1.6 Uzbekistan Recommended Mostbet
Iceland vs Slovenia prediction EuroBasket Today, 11:00 Iceland vs Slovenia prediction and H2H — September 2, 2025 Iceland Odds: 1.65 Slovenia Bet now Mostbet
France vs Poland prediction Eurobasket Today, 14:30 France vs Poland prediction and H2H — September 2, 2025 France Odds: 1.5 Poland Bet now Mostbet
Italy vs Spain prediction Eurobasket Today, 14:30 Italy vs Spain prediction and H2H — September 2, 2025 Italy Odds: 1.55 Spain Recommended 1xBet
Lithuania vs Sweden prediction EuroBasket 03 sep 2025, 09:30 Lithuania vs Sweden prediction and H2H — September 3, 2025 Lithuania Odds: 1.61 Sweden Bet now 1xBet
Finland vs Germany prediction EuroBasket 03 sep 2025, 13:30 Finland vs Germany prediction and H2H — September 3, 2025 Finland Odds: 1.6 Germany Bet now Melbet
Turkey vs Serbia prediction Eurobasket 03 sep 2025, 14:15 Turkey vs Serbia prediction and H2H — September 3, 2025 Turkey Odds: 1.73 Serbia Recommended Melbet
Lithuania vs Malta prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 04 sep 2025, 12:00 Lithuania vs Malta: H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — September 4, 2025 Lithuania Odds: 2.1 Malta Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores