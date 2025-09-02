Prediction on game Win Wales Odds: 1.59 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On September 4, 2025, as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers for European national teams, Kazakhstan will face Wales. The match kicks off at 16:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a look at the odds and pick a winner for this showdown.

Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan opened their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 1-3 defeat to Wales, but quickly bounced back with a confident 2-0 away win over Liechtenstein. In the third round, they suffered another loss, this time at home to North Macedonia, 0-1. After three rounds, Kazakhstan have just three points with a goal difference of 3:4, placing them fourth in their group. Another defeat would all but end their hopes of advancing from the group, especially given their poor home record: four consecutive home matches without a win.

Before the qualifiers, Kazakhstan competed in the Nations League B division, facing Norway, Austria, and Slovenia. The tournament was a disaster: they failed to win a single match, recording five losses and one goalless draw, scoring no goals and conceding 15. As a result, Kazakhstan were relegated to League C.

These teams have only met once before, which was in the current qualifying campaign.

Wales

Wales enter their fifth World Cup qualifying match in Group J with solid results. In their opener, the Welsh side confidently beat Kazakhstan at home 3-1. In the second round, they managed a 1-1 away draw against North Macedonia, rescuing a point late on. That was followed by a convincing 3-0 home win over Liechtenstein. In the last round, Wales played a dramatic clash against Belgium, losing 3-4 in the dying minutes.

Wales’ main rivals for second place in the group remain North Macedonia, as Belgium are the undisputed favorites to top the group. That’s why it’s absolutely crucial for Wales not to drop points against outsiders like Kazakhstan.

Overall, the team is in good form. In the Nations League, Wales played in Group B and managed to earn promotion to the elite Division A. Over six matches, the Welsh side went unbeaten — three wins and three draws. Moreover, they showed solid defensive play, conceding just four goals while scoring nine.

Probable lineups

Kazakhstan: Anarbekov, Vorogovskiy, Alip, Malyi, Kasym, Astanov, Kenzhebek, Muzhikov, Orazov, Chesnokov, Samorodov.

Wales: Darlow, Rodon, Davies, Mepham, Williams, Brooks, Sheehan, Thomas, Wilson, J. James, Johnson.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

Kazakhstan have lost 3 of their last 4 matches.

10 of Kazakhstan’s last 11 home games have seen under 2.5 goals.

Wales are unbeaten in 18 of their last 20 matches.

4 of Wales’ last 5 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.

Both teams have scored in 4 of Wales’ last 5 matches.

Kazakhstan vs Wales match prediction

In their first head-to-head encounter, Wales already claimed a confident 3-1 victory over Kazakhstan and now come into this game as clear favorites. The Welsh have maximum motivation: dropping points here could dash their hopes for a top-two finish. Given the difference in quality and the importance of the result, there’s every reason to expect Wales to prevail again. My pick for this match is a Wales win at odds of 1.59.