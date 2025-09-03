Unexpected. Real Madrid is taking UEFA to the Court of Arbitration for Sport

RU RU ES ES FR FR
The case will be heard soon.
Today, 05:47
Tensions have long simmered between Florentino Pérez and Aleksander Čeferin, largely due to the Real Madrid president’s ambitions to launch a tournament independent of UEFA. Now, the conflict has entered the legal arena.

Details: According to a press release from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, on September 16 the body will review Real Madrid’s lawsuit against UEFA. The precise subject of the proceedings hasn’t been disclosed, but recently the UEFA Appeals Committee upheld the decisions made by the Ethics Commission on April 4 (following the match against Atlético) and April 28 (after the game against Arsenal), effectively rejecting Real Madrid’s appeals.

At that time, Real Madrid was fined €15,000 for a "Nazi salute" performed by its supporters in London. Following the Atlético match, Antonio Rüdiger and Kylian Mbappé were each handed a one-match suspension, suspended for one year, and fined €40,000 and €30,000 respectively. Dani Ceballos was simply fined €20,000.

Reminder: In addition to the monetary penalties, Real Madrid was also hit with a conditional closure of the away section for one match due to the behavior of their fans during the Arsenal clash. This sanction comes with a one-year probation period.

