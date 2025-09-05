RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions Germany vs Northern Ireland prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 7, 2025

Germany vs Northern Ireland prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 7, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Germany vs Northern Ireland prediction Photo: https://x.com/Author unknownn
Germany
Germany Germany Schedule Germany News
World Cup Qualification UEFA World Cup Qualification UEFA Table World Cup Qualification UEFA Fixtures World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions
07 sep 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Koln, Koeln Stadion
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland Northern Ireland Schedule Northern Ireland News
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(- 2)
Odds: 1.62
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On September 7, 2025, as part of the 2026 World Cup European qualifiers, Germany will face Northern Ireland. The match kicks off at 20:45 Central European Time. Let’s break down the best bet for this showdown.

Germany

The German national team is navigating a tough stretch and is far from its best form. They’ve been playing unconvincing football and are in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Germany hasn’t won in four matches, and in the last two, they couldn’t even find the back of the net. In their opening qualifier, Germany fell 0-2 away to Slovakia, putting in a lackluster performance.

Nevertheless, their prospects for advancing from the group remain very realistic. Besides Slovakia, Germany’s opponents are Northern Ireland and Luxembourg, so the team has every chance not just to qualify but to fight for the top spot.

The home record is also under scrutiny—Germany hasn’t won any of their last three matches on home soil, suffering two defeats and settling for a draw. However, when it comes to home encounters with Northern Ireland, the Germans have the upper hand. In seven home matches, Germany has claimed four wins, drawn twice, and lost just once—and that was way back in 1983. Moreover, the most recent home clash with Northern Ireland ended in a resounding 6-1 victory for Germany.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland kicked off this qualifying campaign on a high, securing an away win over Luxembourg. That result temporarily put them at the top of the standings.

In the Nations League, the Northern Irish played in Group C and delivered a strong showing—finishing first, losing just once, and earning promotion to League B. In the previous World Cup qualifying cycle, the team finished only third, trailing Switzerland and Italy, and missed out on the World Cup.

As for head-to-head clashes with Germany, the stats are clearly against Northern Ireland. They’ve lost their last nine consecutive meetings with the Germans.

Probable lineups

  • Germany: Baumann, Mittelstädt, Tah, Rüdiger, Collins, Stiller, Kimmich, Wirtz, Goretzka, Gnabry, Woltemade.
  • Northern Ireland: Peacock-Farrell, Toal, McNair, Hume, Devlin, McCann, Charles, Galbraith, Bradley, Reid, Price.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

  • Germany has lost 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • 5 of Germany’s last 6 games have featured under 3.5 goals.
  • Both teams have scored in 5 of Northern Ireland’s last 6 matches.
  • Germany have won their last 9 head-to-head meetings.
  • Germany have scored first in 4 of their last 5 matches.

Germany vs Northern Ireland match prediction

Germany enters this fixture under pressure, having stumbled in recent games. The team desperately needs to bounce back and prove their quality. In terms of squad depth and potential, Germany clearly outclasses Northern Ireland, and the hosts are the obvious favorites. The head-to-head stats are also overwhelmingly in Germany’s favor—they’ve dominated the Northern Irish for years. All signs point to a confident German victory and three crucial points. My bet for this match: Germany to win with a -2 handicap at odds of 1.62.

Prediction on game W1(- 2)
Odds: 1.62
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Ukraine vs France prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Ukraine vs France prediction and probable lineups — September 5, 2025 Ukraine Odds: 1.63 France Recommended 1xBet
Switzerland vs Kosovo prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Switzerland vs Kosovo prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 5, 2025 Switzerland Odds: 2.05 Kosovo Bet now Melbet
Italy vs Estonia prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Italy vs Estonia prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 5, 2025 Italy Odds: 1.7 Estonia Bet now Mostbet
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction US Open Today, 15:00 Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction and betting tips - September 5, 2025 Novak Djokovic Odds: 1.72 Carlos Alcaraz Recommended Melbet
Morocco vs Niger prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 15:00 Morocco vs Niger prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 5, 2025 Morocco Odds: 1.75 Niger Bet now Mostbet
Mauritania vs Togo prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 15:00 Mauritania vs Togo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025 Mauritania Odds: 1.62 Togo Bet now Mostbet
Ivory Coast vs Burundi prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 15:00 Côte d'Ivoire vs Burundi prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 5 September 2025 Ivory Coast Odds: 1.7 Burundi Recommended 1xBet
Egypt vs Ethiopia prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 15:00 Egypt vs Ethiopia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025 Egypt Odds: 1.66 Ethiopia Bet now Melbet
Bermuda vs Jamaica prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 18:00 Bermuda vs Jamaica prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 6, 2025 Bermuda Odds: 1.65 Jamaica Bet now 1xBet
Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky prediction WNBA Today, 19:30 Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky prediction and betting tip for September 6, 2025 Indiana Fever Odds: 1.62 Chicago Sky Recommended Mostbet
Atlanta Dream vs Los Angeles Sparks prediction WNBA Today, 19:30 Atlanta Dream vs Los Angeles Sparks prediction and bet for September 6, 2025 Atlanta Dream Odds: 1.68 Los Angeles Sparks Bet now Melbet
Haiti vs Honduras prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 20:00 Haiti vs Honduras: Who will kick off World Cup qualifying with a win? Haiti Odds: 1.95 Honduras Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores