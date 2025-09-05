Prediction on game W1(- 2) Odds: 1.62 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On September 7, 2025, as part of the 2026 World Cup European qualifiers, Germany will face Northern Ireland. The match kicks off at 20:45 Central European Time. Let’s break down the best bet for this showdown.

Germany

The German national team is navigating a tough stretch and is far from its best form. They’ve been playing unconvincing football and are in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Germany hasn’t won in four matches, and in the last two, they couldn’t even find the back of the net. In their opening qualifier, Germany fell 0-2 away to Slovakia, putting in a lackluster performance.

Nevertheless, their prospects for advancing from the group remain very realistic. Besides Slovakia, Germany’s opponents are Northern Ireland and Luxembourg, so the team has every chance not just to qualify but to fight for the top spot.

The home record is also under scrutiny—Germany hasn’t won any of their last three matches on home soil, suffering two defeats and settling for a draw. However, when it comes to home encounters with Northern Ireland, the Germans have the upper hand. In seven home matches, Germany has claimed four wins, drawn twice, and lost just once—and that was way back in 1983. Moreover, the most recent home clash with Northern Ireland ended in a resounding 6-1 victory for Germany.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland kicked off this qualifying campaign on a high, securing an away win over Luxembourg. That result temporarily put them at the top of the standings.

In the Nations League, the Northern Irish played in Group C and delivered a strong showing—finishing first, losing just once, and earning promotion to League B. In the previous World Cup qualifying cycle, the team finished only third, trailing Switzerland and Italy, and missed out on the World Cup.

As for head-to-head clashes with Germany, the stats are clearly against Northern Ireland. They’ve lost their last nine consecutive meetings with the Germans.

Probable lineups

Germany: Baumann, Mittelstädt, Tah, Rüdiger, Collins, Stiller, Kimmich, Wirtz, Goretzka, Gnabry, Woltemade.

Baumann, Mittelstädt, Tah, Rüdiger, Collins, Stiller, Kimmich, Wirtz, Goretzka, Gnabry, Woltemade. Northern Ireland: Peacock-Farrell, Toal, McNair, Hume, Devlin, McCann, Charles, Galbraith, Bradley, Reid, Price.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Germany has lost 3 of their last 4 matches.

5 of Germany’s last 6 games have featured under 3.5 goals.

Both teams have scored in 5 of Northern Ireland’s last 6 matches.

Germany have won their last 9 head-to-head meetings.

Germany have scored first in 4 of their last 5 matches.

Germany vs Northern Ireland match prediction

Germany enters this fixture under pressure, having stumbled in recent games. The team desperately needs to bounce back and prove their quality. In terms of squad depth and potential, Germany clearly outclasses Northern Ireland, and the hosts are the obvious favorites. The head-to-head stats are also overwhelmingly in Germany’s favor—they’ve dominated the Northern Irish for years. All signs point to a confident German victory and three crucial points. My bet for this match: Germany to win with a -2 handicap at odds of 1.62.