On September 7, 2025, as part of the European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, North Macedonia will face Liechtenstein. The match is set to kick off at 18:00 Central European Time. Let’s break down the best bet for the winner of this fixture.

North Macedonia

North Macedonia has been impressive in this qualifying campaign, remaining unbeaten after four rounds. The team secured two away wins—3-0 over Liechtenstein and 1-0 over Kazakhstan—and also drew at home against two tough opponents: Belgium (1-1) and Wales (1-1). Thanks to these results, North Macedonia sits second in the group with 8 points and has a game in hand over Wales, giving them a chance to leapfrog the Welsh if they win it.

In the previous round, North Macedonia didn’t play a qualifier but instead contested a friendly against Saudi Arabia, which ended in a 1-2 defeat. That loss snapped an overall 10-match unbeaten run, but the team remains undefeated in official competition.

North Macedonia’s home form is also remarkable—they are unbeaten in nine consecutive matches on their own turf. When it comes to hosting Liechtenstein, the advantage is even clearer: five head-to-head matches at home, five convincing victories for the Macedonians.

Liechtenstein

Competing at this level has always been a challenge for Liechtenstein, and this qualifying campaign is no exception. The team has played four matches and suffered four defeats, failing to score a single goal while conceding 14. Their latest outing ended in a 0-6 thrashing away to Belgium.

Liechtenstein is currently on a seven-match losing streak, including Nations League and friendly fixtures. In six of those seven games, they have failed to find the net, and over their last nine matches, their only goal came against San Marino.

Head-to-head history with North Macedonia is also against Liechtenstein. Out of 12 encounters, they have lost 11 and drawn just once. Moreover, in the last four meetings with Macedonia, Liechtenstein has failed to score a single goal.

Probable lineups

North Macedonia: Dimitrievski, Alioski, Musliu, Serafimov, Velkoski, Despotovski, Atanasov, Alimi, Stankovski, Trajkovski, Ristovski.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

North Macedonia has avoided defeat in 10 of their last 11 matches.

Each of North Macedonia’s last 16 matches has seen under 3.5 goals.

Liechtenstein is on a 7-match losing streak.

Liechtenstein has lost 3 out of their last 4 away games.

North Macedonia has won the last 7 head-to-head encounters.

North Macedonia vs Liechtenstein prediction

North Macedonia heads into this clash as the clear favorite. The team is performing confidently in this qualifying campaign, remains unbeaten, and continues to fight for top spot in the group. On home soil, the Macedonians are traditionally solid and consistent, while in head-to-head meetings with Liechtenstein, they have almost always dominated and secured convincing wins. Liechtenstein, meanwhile, is stuck in a losing rut, struggling badly both in attack and defense. Given all this, North Macedonia should extend their successful run and strengthen their position in the race for group leadership. My bet for this match is North Macedonia to win with a -2.5 goal handicap at odds of 1.61.