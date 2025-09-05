RU RU ES ES FR FR
Turkey vs Spain prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 7, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Turkiye vs Spain prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
07 sep 2025, 14:45
International, Konya, Konya Buyuksehir Stadyumu
Prediction on game Win Spain
Odds: 1.62
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the fixtures in the second round of the 2026 World Cup European qualifiers will take place this Sunday at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in Istanbul, where Turkey will host Spain. Here's a bet on the outcome of this high-stakes clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Vincenzo Montella’s side kicked off the qualifiers with a 3-2 win over Georgia. Turkey were cruising at 3-0 but lost focus late on and narrowly held on for the victory. Aktürkoğlu and Güler particularly stood out and are expected to feature in the starting lineup again.

Their Euro 2024 campaign boosted Turkey’s confidence, but consistency remains questionable. Against top-tier opponents, the team often comes up short, especially when defensive lapses occur. Hosting the group’s main favorite, Turkey will be aiming for at least a draw at home.

Spain got off to a flying start in the qualifiers, dispatching Bulgaria 3-0. La Roja dominated from start to finish, leaving their opponents with no chance as Mikel Oyarzabal, Cucurella, and Merino got on the scoresheet. Spain are justifiably seen as favorites to top the group.

Despite a minor injury, Yamal is expected to recover in time for Sunday. Luis de la Fuente’s squad boasts depth and an abundance of talent, making them a formidable force. A win in Istanbul would all but secure a direct ticket to the World Cup.

Probable lineups

  • Turkey: Çakır; Müldür, Demiral, Bardakcı, Elmalı; Çalhanoğlu, Yüksek; Akgün, Güler, Yıldız; Aktürkoğlu
  • Spain: Simón; Porro, Le Normand, Höjlund, Cucurella; Merino, Zubimendi, Pedri; Yamal, Oyarzabal, N. Williams

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Turkey have beaten Spain only twice, with their last win coming over half a century ago.
  • Spain have won the last three head-to-head encounters with a combined score of 9-1.
  • Turkey have not lost a competitive home match by more than one goal since March 2022.

Prediction

Turkey are capable of putting up a fight, especially at home with their fans behind them. However, Spain’s squad depth and quality are on another level. Our bet for this match: Spain to win at odds of 1.62.

Comments
