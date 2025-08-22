RU RU ES ES FR FR
Estevão makes Chelsea history in the Premier League. What's the story?

Football news Today, 16:01
Miguel Solomons
Chelsea are away to West Ham in the second round of the English Premier League, and one of the Blues' players has rewritten the club's history books.

Details: In the 34th minute, Enzo Fernández found the back of the net, with the assist coming from 18-year-old Brazilian Estevão. According to Squawka, he has become the youngest player ever to register an assist for Chelsea in Premier League history. He is currently 18 years and 120 days old.

By the way, Cole Palmer will not be available for the London side. The English midfielder suffered an injury right before kick-off.

It was also reported that Enzo Maresca confirmed he will not be counting on Nicolas Jackson or Christopher Nkunku, who are both awaiting decisions on their transfer futures.

Reminder: Tottenham have urgently started searching for a replacement after missing out on Eze. And the alternative was found close to home, as the North London club has set its sights on Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku.

