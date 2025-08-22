Cole Palmer suffers injury ahead of West Ham clash

Chelsea and West Ham are facing off in the second round of the English Premier League, and the Blues have encountered a setback with one of their key players.

Details: The London side will be without Cole Palmer. The English midfielder sustained an injury right before kick-off. In his place, young Brazilian Estavo has been named in the starting lineup.

Cole Palmer is injured in the warm-up and is OUT of the starting lineup 😮#FPL pic.twitter.com/autayLHdP6 — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) August 22, 2025

It was also reported that Enzo Maresca confirmed he will not be counting on Nicolas Jackson or Christopher Nkunku, who are both awaiting decisions on their transfer futures.

Reminder: Tottenham have urgently started searching for a replacement after missing out on Eze. And the alternative was found close to home, as the North London club has set its sights on Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku.