"Dnepr-1" was defeated in the Champions League qualifying match

In the first leg of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round for the 2023/2024 season, Ukrainian team "Dnipro-1" suffered a 1-3 defeat against Greek side "Panathinaikos." The match took place at the Kosice Arena in Kosice, Slovakia.

The scoring began with Andraz Sporar opening the score for Panathinaikos in the 10th minute. In the 73rd minute, the Greek club extended their lead with a goal from Filip Djuricic. Later on, Fotis Ioannidis scored the third goal for the visitors from a penalty kick. Towards the end of the match, Vladimir Tanchyk reduced the deficit for "Dnipro-1" with a late goal.

The second leg between "Panathinaikos" and "Dnipro-1" will be held on August 1st in Athens, Greece, at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium.

"Dnipro-1" (Dnipro, Ukraine) - "Panathinaikos" (Athens, Greece) - 1:3 (0:1)

Goals: Sporar, 10 - 0:1, Djuricic, 73 - 0:2, Ioannidis, 84 (penalty) - 0:3, Tanchyk, 90 - 1:3

"Dnipro-1" lineup: Kinaraikin, Myroshnichenko, Svatok (Kogut, 61), Sarapyy, Kravets (Kaplyenko, 73), Gutsulyak, Tretiakov (Adamuk, 61), Babenko (Tanchyk, 83), Rubchynskyi, Blanco (Horin, 83), Dovbyk.

"Panathinaikos" lineup: Brignoli, Koutris, Schenkeveld (Edouard, 23), Magnusson, Juanma, Ruben Perez, Djuricic (Mancini, 78), Bernard (Verbic, 70), Villena (Choka, 70), Sporar (Ioannidis, 78), Palacios.