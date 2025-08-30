Deal collapsed! Nicolas Jackson returns to Chelsea

Bayern transfer called off

One of the hottest deals of the final days of the summer transfer window has officially fallen through.

Details: According to David Ornstein, Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson will not be joining Bayern Munich on loan after all.

Earlier today, Jackson had already landed in Munich for his medical and to finalize the move—there was even a photo of Jackson on the plane to Munich circulating online, and Fabrizio Romano had posted his famous “Here we go” in the morning.

However, Chelsea urgently ordered Jackson to fly back to London, as the transfer has been cancelled. The club made this decision following an injury to forward Liam Delap, sustained in today’s match against Fulham (2-0).

This leaves Bayern with just two days to find a new striker. Previously, the club failed to sign Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart, who officially joined Newcastle yesterday.

Reminder: In today’s match against Fulham, Enzo Fernandez scored after a controversial penalty.