RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Deal collapsed! Nicolas Jackson returns to Chelsea

Deal collapsed! Nicolas Jackson returns to Chelsea

Bayern transfer called off
Football news Today, 11:55
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Deal collapsed! Nicolas Jackson returns to Chelsea Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

One of the hottest deals of the final days of the summer transfer window has officially fallen through.

Details: According to David Ornstein, Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson will not be joining Bayern Munich on loan after all.

Earlier today, Jackson had already landed in Munich for his medical and to finalize the move—there was even a photo of Jackson on the plane to Munich circulating online, and Fabrizio Romano had posted his famous “Here we go” in the morning.

However, Chelsea urgently ordered Jackson to fly back to London, as the transfer has been cancelled. The club made this decision following an injury to forward Liam Delap, sustained in today’s match against Fulham (2-0).

This leaves Bayern with just two days to find a new striker. Previously, the club failed to sign Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart, who officially joined Newcastle yesterday.

Reminder: In today’s match against Fulham, Enzo Fernandez scored after a controversial penalty.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich Schedule Bayern Munich News Bayern Munich Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Bundesliga Germany Bundesliga Germany Table Bundesliga Germany Fixtures Bundesliga Germany Predictions
Related Team News
Joao Pedro celebrates a goal Football news Today, 09:07 Where was VAR?! Enzo scores after a controversial penalty!
Liam Delap is injured Football news Today, 08:10 Just hours after Jackson's transfer. Liam Delap suffers injury and leaves the pitch
Christopher Nkunku in Milan Transfer news Today, 05:49 Official: Christopher Nkunku is a Milan player!
Nicolas Jackson Transfer news Today, 03:01 Jackson's transfer to Bayern is getting closer! Deal details between clubs revealed
Manchester City vs Tottenham: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 3 online Football news Yesterday, 11:26 Chelsea vs Fulham: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 3 online
Another Brighton player. Chelsea close to signing young talent Football news Yesterday, 10:29 Another Brighton player. Chelsea close to signing young talent
Related Tournament News
First in 16 months! South African Lyle Foster scores against Man United Football news Today, 12:25 First in 16 months! South African Lyle Foster scores against Man United
Controversial moment! Manchester United goal ruled out for questionable offside Football news Today, 11:53 Controversial moment! Manchester United goal ruled out for questionable offside
Mainoo set to leave Manchester United before transfer window closes Football news Today, 11:02 Mainoo set to leave Manchester United before transfer window closes
Should we expect a Premier League return? Gallagher on the radar of English giants Football news Today, 10:28 Should we expect a Premier League return? Gallagher on the radar of English giants
Is the seat shaking? Ten Hag risks losing the trust of Bayer's management Football news Today, 09:27 Is the seat shaking? Ten Hag risks losing the trust of Bayer's management
QUIZ. Liverpool vs Arsenal: do you remember the players who played for these teams? Football news Today, 04:36 QUIZ. Liverpool vs Arsenal: do you remember the players who played for these teams?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores