Main News David Seaman advocates Pochettino's sacking from Chelsea

England legend David Seaman assessed Chelsea's performance in the new season under coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine coach has not yet been able to improve the team's play and now it is at the bottom of the standings.

After Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa, there was a lot of talk about a possible change of coach at the London club. At the same time, Seaman believes that the problem of the team is directly related to him.

“I would be happy if the Chelsea management decides to leave Pochettino, as the club will immediately find itself in a difficult situation. But you have to understand that the longer Pochettino works with the Blues, the better they will become. I have no doubt," he said.

According to the expert, Chelsea currently have too many young players.

"Some players were literally forced upon the manager. Also, after the change of ownership of the club, a lot of staff were sacked, which in my opinion is not a good sign. Chelsea will be able to cope with the difficulties," he said.

