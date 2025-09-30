Complete failure. Wirtz goes eight straight matches without a goal contribution for Liverpool
Liverpool travelled to Turkey for a UEFA Champions League clash against Galatasaray and came away with a 0-1 defeat. The night turned into another disappointment for one of the English side’s star signings.
Details: We’re talking about Liverpool’s German midfielder Florian Wirtz. He delivered yet another lacklustre performance — no chances created, no key passes, no impact in the final third. This marks his eighth consecutive match without a goal involvement. Since the start of the season, Wirtz has failed to register either an assist or a goal in any official competition.
Reminder: In this match Alisson Becker picked up an injury and was unable to continue, with Mamardashvili coming on in his place. The incident occurred early in the second half.