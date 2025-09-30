Major blow. Alisson Becker injured and forced off
Serious problem for Liverpool.
Liverpool travelled to face Galatasaray in Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League, and during the second half, the Merseysiders suffered an unfortunate setback.
Details: The English side’s goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, sustained an injury and was unable to continue. He was replaced by Mamardashvili. The incident occurred at the start of the second half, following a shot on goal by Victor Osimhen. Alisson made the save but immediately signaled that he was experiencing trouble.
