Major blow. Alisson Becker injured and forced off

Serious problem for Liverpool.

Liverpool travelled to face Galatasaray in Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League, and during the second half, the Merseysiders suffered an unfortunate setback.

Details: The English side’s goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, sustained an injury and was unable to continue. He was replaced by Mamardashvili. The incident occurred at the start of the second half, following a shot on goal by Victor Osimhen. Alisson made the save but immediately signaled that he was experiencing trouble.

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: ALISSON IS INJURED! pic.twitter.com/aUH2vPhYoY — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) September 30, 2025

