The youth take over! Maresca fields the youngest Chelsea lineup in Champions League history

Not a single player over 27 in the Londoners' squad

In the second round of the Champions League, London’s Chelsea are hosting Portuguese side Benfica. The London club has set a personal record in the Champions League.

Details: The average age of Chelsea’s starting XI was exactly 24 years old—this is the youngest lineup the Blues have ever fielded in Champions League history.

24 - Chelsea's starting XI against Benfica has an average age of exactly 24 years; their youngest ever for a UEFA Champions League match. Youthful. pic.twitter.com/UeI363O5jz — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 30, 2025

