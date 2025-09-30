RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news The youth take over! Maresca fields the youngest Chelsea lineup in Champions League history

The youth take over! Maresca fields the youngest Chelsea lineup in Champions League history

Not a single player over 27 in the Londoners' squad
Football news Today, 15:13
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
The youth takes center stage! Maresca fields Chelsea's youngest ever Champions League lineup https://x.com/ChelseaFC/status/1973103167995867195

In the second round of the Champions League, London’s Chelsea are hosting Portuguese side Benfica. The London club has set a personal record in the Champions League.

Details: The average age of Chelsea’s starting XI was exactly 24 years old—this is the youngest lineup the Blues have ever fielded in Champions League history.

Reminder: Maresca is frustrated as Chelsea failed to sign a new defender.

