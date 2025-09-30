The youth take over! Maresca fields the youngest Chelsea lineup in Champions League history
Not a single player over 27 in the Londoners' squad
Football news Today, 15:13Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/ChelseaFC/status/1973103167995867195
In the second round of the Champions League, London’s Chelsea are hosting Portuguese side Benfica. The London club has set a personal record in the Champions League.
Details: The average age of Chelsea’s starting XI was exactly 24 years old—this is the youngest lineup the Blues have ever fielded in Champions League history.
Reminder: Maresca is frustrated as Chelsea failed to sign a new defender.