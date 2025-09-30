Enzo Maresca left frustrated as Chelsea failed to sign a new defender

RU RU ES ES FR FR
The manager has been left dissatisfied.
Football news Today, 10:22
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Chelsea once again carried out an active transfer campaign, yet the head coach of the team still remained displeased.

Details: According to Rahman Osman, the issue lies in the fact that the London club did not bring in a new centre-back. The Italian coach is reportedly unhappy with this outcome. Moreover, those close to Maresca say he is genuinely convinced of the squad’s shortcomings.

The Chelsea boss is certain that this group simply lacks the quality required to compete for the Premier League or the Champions League.

Chelsea will face Benfica in their next UEFA Champions League fixture. The match is scheduled for Tuesday, September 30, with kick-off at 21:00 CET.

Reminder: Maresca recently noted that over the past six months the team has lost only six matches, four of which came after red cards. Therefore, he insists there is no reason for pessimism.

