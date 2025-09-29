RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Maresca responds to Chelsea's two consecutive Premier League defeats with statistics

Maresca responds to Chelsea's two consecutive Premier League defeats with statistics

He believes there's no reason to panic.
Football news Today, 12:22
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Maresca responds to Chelsea's two consecutive Premier League defeats with statistics Getty Images

London's Chelsea have managed just one win in their last four matches—and that came against modest Lincoln in the League Cup. Nevertheless, the Blues' head coach Enzo Maresca remains composed.

Details: The Chelsea boss pointed out that over the past six months, the team has lost just six games, four of which came after a sending off in their own ranks. Therefore, there’s no reason to be downbeat—instead, he urges everyone to stay positive.

Quote: "We need to stay positive because, firstly, the players need that. Secondly, I don't see any reason for negativity. This morning, the club showed me a statistic: over the last six months, we've lost five matches, four of them after a Chelsea player was sent off.

Of course, we want to win, but in reality, there is no pressure. The only pressure comes from the fact that, as a Chelsea player or coach, you're expected to win matches—there’s no doubt about that. But for various reasons, injuries or red cards, we’ve lost five games in half a year," Maresca stated.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
Related Team News
Chelsea vs Benfica: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 30, 2025 Football news Today, 08:37 Chelsea vs Benfica: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 30, 2025
No reason to panic. Maresca has full backing from the management Football news Today, 05:14 No reason to panic. Maresca has full backing from the management
It is now clear when to expect Cole Palmer and Liam Delap back on the pitch Football news Today, 02:18 It is now clear when to expect Cole Palmer and Liam Delap back on the pitch
Juventus plans to sell Dušan Vlahović this winter. Forward's potential destinations revealed. Transfer news 27 sep 2025, 04:42 Juventus plans to sell Dušan Vlahović this winter. Forward's potential destinations revealed.
Ancelotti talks about working with Abramovich and compares him to Berlusconi Football news 26 sep 2025, 14:36 Ancelotti talks about working with Abramovich and compares him to Berlusconi
“Homecoming.” José Mourinho on the trip to Chelsea Football news 26 sep 2025, 13:03 “Homecoming.” José Mourinho on the trip to Chelsea
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores