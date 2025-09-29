Maresca responds to Chelsea's two consecutive Premier League defeats with statistics
London's Chelsea have managed just one win in their last four matches—and that came against modest Lincoln in the League Cup. Nevertheless, the Blues' head coach Enzo Maresca remains composed.
Details: The Chelsea boss pointed out that over the past six months, the team has lost just six games, four of which came after a sending off in their own ranks. Therefore, there’s no reason to be downbeat—instead, he urges everyone to stay positive.
Quote: "We need to stay positive because, firstly, the players need that. Secondly, I don't see any reason for negativity. This morning, the club showed me a statistic: over the last six months, we've lost five matches, four of them after a Chelsea player was sent off.
Of course, we want to win, but in reality, there is no pressure. The only pressure comes from the fact that, as a Chelsea player or coach, you're expected to win matches—there’s no doubt about that. But for various reasons, injuries or red cards, we’ve lost five games in half a year," Maresca stated.