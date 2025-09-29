Maresca responds to Chelsea's two consecutive Premier League defeats with statistics

He believes there's no reason to panic.

London's Chelsea have managed just one win in their last four matches—and that came against modest Lincoln in the League Cup. Nevertheless, the Blues' head coach Enzo Maresca remains composed.

Details: The Chelsea boss pointed out that over the past six months, the team has lost just six games, four of which came after a sending off in their own ranks. Therefore, there’s no reason to be downbeat—instead, he urges everyone to stay positive.