No reason to panic. Maresca has full backing from the management

The leadership is confident in the coach.
Football news Today, 05:14
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Chelsea has lost its last two Premier League matches and the opening round of the UEFA Champions League, but despite this, no changes are planned.

Details: According to Bobby Vincent, Chelsea has no intention of panicking or replacing the coach. Even if they lose to Benfica and Liverpool, Maresca’s season will be evaluated based on the campaign as a whole. The main goal remains finishing in the top four, and Maresca retains the club’s full confidence.

We also reported that Liam Delap is set to return in eight weeks. As for Cole Palmer, he will not require surgery and is expected to be back immediately after the October international break.

Reminder: This week, Benfica will face Chelsea away in the Champions League, and José Mourinho was asked about this highly anticipated encounter.

