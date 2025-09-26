“Homecoming.” José Mourinho on the trip to Chelsea
Next week, Benfica will face Chelsea away in the Champions League, and Mourinho was asked about this highly anticipated encounter.
Details: According to the Portuguese coach, returning to Stamford Bridge feels like coming home. Chelsea is a significant part of Mourinho’s story, just as he remains an indelible part of Chelsea’s history.
Quote: “Going back to Stamford Bridge will be like returning home. It’s the stadium where I won three Premier League titles. I am part of Chelsea’s history, and Chelsea is part of mine,” Mourinho remarked.
The match between Chelsea and Benfica will take place on Tuesday, September 30, at Stamford Bridge, with kick-off at 21:00 CET.
Reminder: The “Special One” has always placed ambition above money. Benfica president Rui Costa recently sidestepped a question about Mourinho’s salary as head coach of the club.