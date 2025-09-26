“Homecoming.” José Mourinho on the trip to Chelsea

José Mourinho shared his thoughts on the upcoming clash with Chelsea.

Next week, Benfica will face Chelsea away in the Champions League, and Mourinho was asked about this highly anticipated encounter.

Details: According to the Portuguese coach, returning to Stamford Bridge feels like coming home. Chelsea is a significant part of Mourinho’s story, just as he remains an indelible part of Chelsea’s history.

Quote: “Going back to Stamford Bridge will be like returning home. It’s the stadium where I won three Premier League titles. I am part of Chelsea’s history, and Chelsea is part of mine,” Mourinho remarked.

The match between Chelsea and Benfica will take place on Tuesday, September 30, at Stamford Bridge, with kick-off at 21:00 CET.

Reminder: The “Special One” has always placed ambition above money. Benfica president Rui Costa recently sidestepped a question about Mourinho’s salary as head coach of the club.