"This is the lowest salary José Mourinho has ever had" – Rui Costa reveals how much Mourinho earns at Benfica

The 'Special One' put ambition above money.

Details: Benfica president Rui Costa accidentally let slip how much José Mourinho is earning as the club's head coach.

"I don't even have permission from him to say how much he earns.

How much do the coaches of Porto or Sporting make? Have they been asked about it? A coach of this caliber commands a price! He was available on the market, but that doesn't change the fact that he's one of the best and most decorated managers in the world.

I don't think it's right to go on television and reveal how much my coach earns. It's a valuable contract, but it does not exceed what Roger Schmidt, for example, was earning.

Three million net and four in the second season? More or less. This is the lowest salary José Mourinho has had since he left Portugal. His desire to come to Benfica convinced me that right now, he is the perfect coach for us.

José Mourinho sensed the timing for Benfica exactly, so much so that he agreed to a rare clause. The buyout amount to terminate his contract is less than half his annual salary. That was a fantastic decision in Benfica's current situation. Mourinho has shown real respect for the club's present moment," Rui Costa admitted.