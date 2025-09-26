RU RU ES ES FR FR
"This is the lowest salary José Mourinho has ever had" – Rui Costa reveals how much Mourinho earns at Benfica

Mourinho agreed to take charge of Benfica despite a rather modest contract.
Jose Mourinho at the presentation of Benfica's head coach https://x.com/SLBenfica/status/1968714144988741893

The 'Special One' put ambition above money.

Details: Benfica president Rui Costa accidentally let slip how much José Mourinho is earning as the club's head coach.

"I don't even have permission from him to say how much he earns.

How much do the coaches of Porto or Sporting make? Have they been asked about it? A coach of this caliber commands a price! He was available on the market, but that doesn't change the fact that he's one of the best and most decorated managers in the world.

I don't think it's right to go on television and reveal how much my coach earns. It's a valuable contract, but it does not exceed what Roger Schmidt, for example, was earning.

Three million net and four in the second season? More or less. This is the lowest salary José Mourinho has had since he left Portugal. His desire to come to Benfica convinced me that right now, he is the perfect coach for us.

José Mourinho sensed the timing for Benfica exactly, so much so that he agreed to a rare clause. The buyout amount to terminate his contract is less than half his annual salary. That was a fantastic decision in Benfica's current situation. Mourinho has shown real respect for the club's present moment," Rui Costa admitted.

On September 18, José Mourinho was officially appointed as Benfica's head coach, replacing Bruno Lage. So far, Mourinho has managed two matches with the team, recording one win and one draw.

Before joining Benfica, Mourinho was in charge of Turkish side Fenerbahçe, but was dismissed following disagreements with the club's management.

Reminder: Former Fenerbahce player calls for UEFA and FIFA investigations into Mourinho. The reason revealed

