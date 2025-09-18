RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news They parted on bad terms! Fenerbahçe management furious with Mourinho after Benfica move

They parted on bad terms! Fenerbahçe management furious with Mourinho after Benfica move

Fenerbahçe and Mourinho on hostile terms
Football news Today, 14:02
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
They parted on bad terms! Fenerbahçe management furious with Mourinho after Benfica move https://x.com/SLBenfica/status/1968714144988741893

Fenerbahçe president Ali Koç has voiced his displeasure at the actions of Portuguese coach José Mourinho, who signed a contract with Lisbon's Benfica on September 18.

Details: Ali Koç, president of the Turkish club, believes Mourinho had already reached an agreement with the Lisbon side, as the coach quickly landed a new job after leaving Turkey. According to Koç, the Portuguese tactician was aware of Bruno Lage's dismissal and had been negotiating with sporting director Mário Branco even before his contract with Fenerbahçe ended.

Mourinho himself responded to the accusations, stating that he always "turns the page" after leaving a club and has never deceived anyone. He emphasized that he joined Benfica as soon as the opportunity arose.

The new contract with the Lisbon club runs until June 2027, but the financial terms have not been disclosed.

Reminder: Mourinho was dismissed from the Istanbul side on August 29 after a Champions League qualifying defeat — at the hands of Benfica, no less.

Related teams and leagues
Fenerbahce Fenerbahce Schedule Fenerbahce News Fenerbahce Transfers
Benfica Benfica Schedule Benfica News Benfica Transfers
Related Team News
Official: José Mourinho appointed as Benfica head coach Football news Today, 10:41 Official: José Mourinho appointed head coach of Benfica
"Here we go." Legendary José Mourinho Returns to Portugal Football news Today, 01:14 "Here we go." Legendary José Mourinho Returns to Portugal
Oleksandr Usyk signs autographs after a charity match Lifestyle Yesterday, 10:48 Oleksandr Usyk attended the Champions League match between Benfica and Qarabag
José Mourinho at a press conference Football news Yesterday, 02:34 Sensational news! José Mourinho to become new Benfica head coach
Head Coach Bruno Lage of SL Benfica before the start of the Portuguese Super Cup Football news Yesterday, 01:53 No forgiveness! Official: Bruno Lage leaves Benfica head coach position
An interesting choice. Oleksandr Usyk attends a Champions League match Football news 16 sep 2025, 17:45 An interesting choice. Oleksandr Usyk attends a Champions League match
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores