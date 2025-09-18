They parted on bad terms! Fenerbahçe management furious with Mourinho after Benfica move

Fenerbahçe and Mourinho on hostile terms

Fenerbahçe president Ali Koç has voiced his displeasure at the actions of Portuguese coach José Mourinho, who signed a contract with Lisbon's Benfica on September 18.

Details: Ali Koç, president of the Turkish club, believes Mourinho had already reached an agreement with the Lisbon side, as the coach quickly landed a new job after leaving Turkey. According to Koç, the Portuguese tactician was aware of Bruno Lage's dismissal and had been negotiating with sporting director Mário Branco even before his contract with Fenerbahçe ended.

Mourinho himself responded to the accusations, stating that he always "turns the page" after leaving a club and has never deceived anyone. He emphasized that he joined Benfica as soon as the opportunity arose.

The new contract with the Lisbon club runs until June 2027, but the financial terms have not been disclosed.

Reminder: Mourinho was dismissed from the Istanbul side on August 29 after a Champions League qualifying defeat — at the hands of Benfica, no less.