RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Madness! José Mourinho steps down as Fenerbahçe head coach

Madness! José Mourinho steps down as Fenerbahçe head coach

The Portuguese manager failed to live up to expectations.
Football news Today, 04:08
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Madness! José Mourinho steps down as Fenerbahçe head coach Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

The Turkish Premier League has witnessed its second high-profile sacking in the space of 24 hours.

Details: Today, an official statement appeared on Fenerbahçe's X social media page, announcing that the Portuguese manager José Mourinho has been dismissed from his position as head coach.

The reasons for his departure remain unclear, but speculation points to the club’s Champions League exit at the hands of Benfica, along with Mourinho’s complicated relationship with the club’s management.

The club extended its gratitude to Mourinho for his dedication and commitment, stating:

We have parted ways with José Mourinho, who has served as the head coach of our professional football team since the 2024-2025 season. We thank him for his contributions to the development of our team and wish him success in his future career.

Mourinho himself has yet to comment on his dismissal.

José Mourinho took charge of Fenerbahçe in July 2024, overseeing 62 matches in which the team claimed 37 victories, drew 14 times, and suffered 11 defeats.

Reminder: It didn’t work out! Ole Gunnar Solskjær dismissed as Beşiktaş head coach

Related teams and leagues
Fenerbahce Fenerbahce Schedule Fenerbahce News Fenerbahce Transfers
Super Lig Turkey Super Lig Turkey Table Super Lig Turkey Fixtures Super Lig Turkey Predictions
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Team News
Football news 27 aug 2025, 07:16 Mourinho doesn't know the Fenerbahce vice-president who predicted an easy win over Benfica
Related Tournament News
Great joy! Video emerges showing Kairat players' reaction to Champions League draw Football news Yesterday, 15:53 Great joy! Video emerges showing Kairat players' reaction to Champions League draw
Arne Slot Football news Yesterday, 14:59 “Challenging and exciting” — Arne Slot comments on Liverpool's Champions League draw
UEFA Champions League draw: social media reactions Football news Yesterday, 14:37 UEFA Champions League draw: social media reactions
Legacy! Zlatan Ibrahimović receives major honor Football news Yesterday, 14:04 Legacy! Zlatan Ibrahimović receives major honor
LIVE. UEFA Champions League 2025/26 main round draw Football news Yesterday, 13:13 UEFA Champions League 2025/26. All main round draw results
UEFA changes Champions League final kick-off time. What’s new? Football news Yesterday, 06:01 UEFA changes Champions League final kick-off time. What’s new?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores