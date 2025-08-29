Madness! José Mourinho steps down as Fenerbahçe head coach

The Portuguese manager failed to live up to expectations.

The Turkish Premier League has witnessed its second high-profile sacking in the space of 24 hours.

Details: Today, an official statement appeared on Fenerbahçe's X social media page, announcing that the Portuguese manager José Mourinho has been dismissed from his position as head coach.

The reasons for his departure remain unclear, but speculation points to the club’s Champions League exit at the hands of Benfica, along with Mourinho’s complicated relationship with the club’s management.

The club extended its gratitude to Mourinho for his dedication and commitment, stating:

We have parted ways with José Mourinho, who has served as the head coach of our professional football team since the 2024-2025 season. We thank him for his contributions to the development of our team and wish him success in his future career.

Mourinho himself has yet to comment on his dismissal.

José Mourinho took charge of Fenerbahçe in July 2024, overseeing 62 matches in which the team claimed 37 victories, drew 14 times, and suffered 11 defeats.

