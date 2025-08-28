Prediction on game Win Tottenham Odds: 1.74 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

The matchday 3 clash of the English Premier League between Tottenham and Bournemouth takes place this Saturday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Here’s a betting tip for this encounter with solid winning odds.

Match preview

Thomas Frank’s side have surprised everyone, kicking off the season with two wins and confidently breaking into the Premier League’s top three. The thrashing of Burnley (3-0) and a sensational away win over Manchester City (2-0) show that the Londoners have significantly improved their game organization and self-belief. Frank has struck a balance between attack and defense, allowing Spurs to effectively control the tempo of their matches.

However, personnel issues remain a problem: injuries to several key players limit rotation options. Nevertheless, Tottenham make the most of their chances and employ high pressing — especially dangerous against teams that like to build from the back with short passes. In any case, in their current form, the hosts are clear favorites for this match.

Andoni Iraola’s men started the new season predictably, alternating between defeat and victory. After a disappointing trip to Liverpool (2-4), the team regrouped and beat Wolverhampton at home (1-0). Despite this success, Bournemouth still lack consistency: in their last 15 Premier League matches, they’ve won only four times.

The visitors’ main approach is built on counterattacks and the pace of their wingers, but their defensive play still raises questions. Bournemouth rarely leave tough away games with points and concede in most matches. The trip to Tottenham will be a serious test for the team, given the Londoners’ current form.

Probable lineups

Tottenham : Vicario, Spence, Romero, van de Ven, Porro, Palhinha, Bentancur, Kudus, Sarr, Johnson, Richarlison

: Vicario, Spence, Romero, van de Ven, Porro, Palhinha, Bentancur, Kudus, Sarr, Johnson, Richarlison Bournemouth: Petrovic, Smith, Senesi, Truffert, Diakite, Scott, Adams, Tavernier, Semenyo, Brooks, Evanilson

Match facts and head-to-head

Tottenham have won 6 of their last 8 home Premier League matches against Bournemouth.

Both teams have scored in 14 of Tottenham’s last 18 home games.

Bournemouth have failed to win 6 of their last 7 away Premier League matches.

Prediction

Tottenham are playing high-quality football and continue to build form, while Bournemouth are still searching for their optimal balance. The hosts look more confident and motivated, and the head-to-head stats back up their superiority. Back a Tottenham win at odds of 1.74.