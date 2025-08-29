RU RU ES ES FR FR
It didn't work out! Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dismissed as Beşiktaş head coach

A major failure.
Football news Today, 01:37
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dismissed as Beşiktaş head coach Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

He didn't last even a year.

Details: An official statement was published on the Turkish club Beşiktaş's X social media page, announcing that 52-year-old Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been dismissed from his position as head coach of the Eagles following a defeat in the Conference League qualifiers against Lausanne.

The club’s sporting director, Serdar Adalı, thanked Solskjaer and stated that the contract was terminated by mutual agreement.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge of Beşiktaş at the beginning of 2025. During his tenure, Solskjaer led the team in 29 matches, recording 15 wins, 5 draws, and 9 defeats. However, the biggest setback was the club’s exit from all European competitions, which ultimately led to his dismissal.

Reminder: A replacement is already being sought. Beşiktaş could part ways with former Manchester United coach Solskjaer

