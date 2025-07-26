Already searching for a replacement. Besiktas may sack ex-Man United coach Solskjaer

The 2-4 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Europa League qualifiers has seriously undermined Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's position. Despite the Norwegian specialist only taking charge of Besiktas in January, there is growing talk within the club of stagnation—both in terms of results and the quality of play. This was reported by Sozcu.

The main candidate to replace Solskjaer is Nuri Sahin. The 36-year-old former Borussia Dortmund and Turkey national team midfielder has already proven himself on the coaching bench: after ending his playing career, he managed Antalyaspor and later joined Borussia Dortmund’s coaching staff, where he even led the first team for a spell.

Besiktas's interest in Sahin is becoming increasingly concrete, and the return leg against Shakhtar, set for July 31 in Krakow, could prove decisive for Solskjaer’s future as head coach of the Istanbul club.