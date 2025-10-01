"There was no opportunity to train" - José Mourinho reveals reasons for defeat to Chelsea

The Portuguese specialist is under immense pressure.

Benfica suffers a second consecutive defeat in the Champions League.

Details: Yesterday, in the second round of the Champions League, Lisbon's Benfica, led by José Mourinho, fell to London’s Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

In his post-match interview, the Eagles’ head coach José Mourinho explained the reasons behind the loss:

"We played four matches with only two-day breaks. There was no opportunity to train — we only had time to recover. My strength lies in working on the pitch, in training. But there simply wasn’t time for that. We faced difficulties, and there’s also enormous pressure on the players because of the club elections — it’s almost like a political campaign, and the players can’t escape it. There are different kinds of defeats. This is the sort that can become a good starting point for the players. We played consistently, we could have pushed for a draw, and that would have been a positive result," Mourinho concluded live on TNT Sports.

After the second round, Benfica sits 30th in the overall Champions League group table, still without a single point. In the previous round, the Eagles sensationally lost at home to Qarabag, 2-3.

Reminder: Mourinho still considers himself the greatest manager in Chelsea’s history – and revealed when that could change