Tense atmosphere at Chelsea vs Benfica: Fans clash as Mourinho calms the crowd

Drama at Stamford Bridge

During the Champions League clash between Chelsea and Benfica at Stamford Bridge, several emotional incidents unfolded, all centering around Enzo Fernandez.

Details: It began when Benfica fans started throwing objects at the Chelsea midfielder, prompting Enzo to respond with a sarcastic round of applause in their direction—only ramping up the tension. In response, José Mourinho approached his own supporters and called for calm, insisting that such behavior was unacceptable.

Mourinho walking down the touchline to tell the Benfica fans to stop throwing things at former player Enzo Fernandez…



Meanwhile, Chelsea fans seized the moment to taunt the Benfica supporters, chanting:

"He left 'cause you're sh*t! He left 'cause you're sh*t! Enzo Fernandez, he left 'cause you're sh*t!"