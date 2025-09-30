RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Tense atmosphere at Chelsea vs Benfica: Fans clash as Mourinho calms the crowd

Tense atmosphere at Chelsea vs Benfica: Fans clash as Mourinho calms the crowd

Drama at Stamford Bridge
Football news Today, 16:04
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Tense atmosphere at Chelsea vs Benfica: Fans clash as Mourinho calms the crowd https://x.com/TouchlineX/status/1973111668889845831

During the Champions League clash between Chelsea and Benfica at Stamford Bridge, several emotional incidents unfolded, all centering around Enzo Fernandez.

Details: It began when Benfica fans started throwing objects at the Chelsea midfielder, prompting Enzo to respond with a sarcastic round of applause in their direction—only ramping up the tension. In response, José Mourinho approached his own supporters and called for calm, insisting that such behavior was unacceptable.

Meanwhile, Chelsea fans seized the moment to taunt the Benfica supporters, chanting:

"He left 'cause you're sh*t! He left 'cause you're sh*t! Enzo Fernandez, he left 'cause you're sh*t!"

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
Benfica Benfica Schedule Benfica News Benfica Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Game News
The youth takes center stage! Maresca fields Chelsea's youngest ever Champions League lineup Football news Today, 15:13 The youth take over! Maresca fields the youngest Chelsea lineup in Champions League history
Related Team News
Mourinho still considers himself the greatest manager in Chelsea’s history – and revealed when that could change Football news Today, 10:33 Mourinho still considers himself the greatest manager in Chelsea’s history – and revealed when that could change
Enzo Maresca left frustrated as Chelsea failed to sign a new defender Football news Today, 10:22 Enzo Maresca left frustrated as Chelsea failed to sign a new defender
Maresca responds to Chelsea's two consecutive Premier League defeats with statistics Football news Yesterday, 12:22 Maresca responds to Chelsea's two consecutive Premier League defeats with statistics
Quick to react: Referee committee files complaint against Mourinho Football news Yesterday, 11:38 Quick to react: Referee committee files complaint against Mourinho
Chelsea vs Benfica: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 30, 2025 Football news Yesterday, 08:37 Chelsea vs Benfica: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 30, 2025
No reason to panic. Maresca has full backing from the management Football news Yesterday, 05:14 No reason to panic. Maresca has full backing from the management
Related Tournament News
Were the referees right? VAR overturned the penalty against Galatasaray Football news Today, 17:06 Were the referees right? VAR overturned the penalty against Galatasaray
Liverpool's troubles continue. Now Ekitike is injured too.. Football news Today, 16:58 Liverpool's troubles continue. Now Ekitike is injured too
Major blow. Alisson Becker injured and forced off Football news Today, 16:29 Major blow. Alisson Becker injured and forced off
Phenomenal. Antoine Griezmann scores 200th goal for Atlético Madrid Football news Today, 16:24 Phenomenal. Antoine Griezmann scores 200th goal for Atlético Madrid
Lautaro Martínez makes Inter history! Football news Today, 16:22 Lautaro Martínez makes Inter history!
Atlético Madrid matches decade-old Champions League club record Football news Today, 16:07 Atlético Madrid matches decade-old Champions League club record
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores