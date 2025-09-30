Tense atmosphere at Chelsea vs Benfica: Fans clash as Mourinho calms the crowd
Drama at Stamford Bridge
Football news Today, 16:04Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/TouchlineX/status/1973111668889845831
During the Champions League clash between Chelsea and Benfica at Stamford Bridge, several emotional incidents unfolded, all centering around Enzo Fernandez.
Details: It began when Benfica fans started throwing objects at the Chelsea midfielder, prompting Enzo to respond with a sarcastic round of applause in their direction—only ramping up the tension. In response, José Mourinho approached his own supporters and called for calm, insisting that such behavior was unacceptable.
Meanwhile, Chelsea fans seized the moment to taunt the Benfica supporters, chanting:
"He left 'cause you're sh*t! He left 'cause you're sh*t! Enzo Fernandez, he left 'cause you're sh*t!"