Mourinho still considers himself the greatest manager in Chelsea’s history – and revealed when that could change

He still sees himself as part of Chelsea’s story.
Football news Today, 10:33
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
On December 17, it will be 10 years since José Mourinho’s final departure from Chelsea. Many coaches have come and gone since then, but the Portuguese still believes he is the special one.

Details: The Benfica head coach, who returned to Stamford Bridge for a match against Chelsea, admitted that he remains number one until another manager wins four Premier League titles.

Quote: “Chelsea is a winning machine. Chelsea won something before my time and then we started winning, my team kept winning, and then new coaches, new squads, more trophies, European trophies, the biggest one – the Champions League. But I remain number one until someone wins four titles.

Yes, I feel at home here. But during the game I don’t think about where I am. I am not a Blue anymore for those 90 minutes. I’m Red and I want to win. Of course, I will always be a Blue. I am part of their history and they are part of my history,” Mourinho said.

