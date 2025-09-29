Quick to react: Referee committee files complaint against Mourinho

The Special One never changes.

Upon his return to Benfica, José Mourinho wasted no time in launching criticism at the officiating, taking aim at the referees following a draw with Rio Ave. The refereeing authority was quick to respond.

Details: The Portuguese Association of Football Referees will submit a complaint to the Disciplinary Council of the Portuguese Football Federation regarding Mourinho's statements. The coach himself is already aware of these intentions and has described the responsibility for criticism as "undemocratic."