Quick to react: Referee committee files complaint against Mourinho

The Special One never changes.
Football news Today, 11:38
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Upon his return to Benfica, José Mourinho wasted no time in launching criticism at the officiating, taking aim at the referees following a draw with Rio Ave. The refereeing authority was quick to respond.

Details: The Portuguese Association of Football Referees will submit a complaint to the Disciplinary Council of the Portuguese Football Federation regarding Mourinho's statements. The coach himself is already aware of these intentions and has described the responsibility for criticism as "undemocratic."

Quote: "I understand perfectly well that personal insults are unacceptable, and I have never used them. Criticizing a referee's performance after a match is my right, just as millions criticize my own work.

The referee did not affect the result; I didn't even say that the goal should have counted. If referee analysis is forbidden, issue a clear directive—this will make life easier. Before the match, I don't talk about referees; after the match, I might praise them, especially when I lose."

