"I don't like this kind of football." Mourinho slams referee after Benfica's draw with Rio Ave
José Mourinho has only just completed his return to Benfica, but the 'Special One' already has complaints about the referees. The officials came under fire after the Eagles let victory slip away against Rio Ave.
Details: In the 60th minute, Benfica thought they had taken the lead through André Silva, but the goal was disallowed for an attacking foul. In the 86th minute, the hosts finally found the net, with Ukrainian midfielder Heorhiy Sudakov getting on the scoresheet. But just five minutes later, Rio Ave drew level—a result Mourinho believes is unfair.
Quote: "We scored a goal. If this is the new football, where goals are ruled out because one little finger touches another little finger, then I don't like this kind of football. But those are the rules and we have to accept them.
We kept pushing and finally scored, but conceded at a moment when we absolutely couldn't afford to. This is an incredibly unfair and terrible result for us. This was exactly the game Rio Ave wanted, and the referee allowed it," Mourinho said.