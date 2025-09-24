"I don't like this kind of football." Mourinho slams referee after Benfica's draw with Rio Ave

And it's only been two matches.

José Mourinho has only just completed his return to Benfica, but the 'Special One' already has complaints about the referees. The officials came under fire after the Eagles let victory slip away against Rio Ave.

Details: In the 60th minute, Benfica thought they had taken the lead through André Silva, but the goal was disallowed for an attacking foul. In the 86th minute, the hosts finally found the net, with Ukrainian midfielder Heorhiy Sudakov getting on the scoresheet. But just five minutes later, Rio Ave drew level—a result Mourinho believes is unfair.