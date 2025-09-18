Official: José Mourinho appointed head coach of Benfica

A grand return.

After stepping down from Turkish side Fenerbahçe, José Mourinho didn’t remain a free agent for long. The Portuguese tactician quickly secured a new destination—Benfica.

Details: The Portuguese coach has signed a contract with his old-new club through the summer of 2027. However, the Eagles’ official statement notes that within ten days after the final match of the 2025–2026 season, either party can unilaterally terminate the agreement. No further details of the deal have been disclosed.

🦅 Bem-vindo, José Mourinho! — SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) September 18, 2025

Reminder: In just two days, on September 20, it will be 25 years since Mourinho first took charge of Benfica. It was the Lisbon club where the then-unknown Mourinho launched his managerial career as a head coach.

In his first stint, Mourinho parted ways after just ten matches, being dismissed in December 2000. He went on to coach Portuguese sides Leiria and Porto before leaving his homeland’s league for more than two decades, joining Chelsea in the summer of 2004.