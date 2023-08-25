Chelsea win their first win of the season

In the 3rd round of the English Premier League, Chelsea secured a victory at their home ground against Luton. The match took place at Stamford Bridge in London and ended with the home team winning 3-0.

On the 17th minute, Raheem Sterling opened the scoring, assisted by Malo Gusto. In the middle of the second half, Sterling scored again to complete his brace, with the assist coming from Gusto once more. On the 75th minute, Nicholas Jackson extended the lead further.

With four points, Chelsea moved up to the 8th position in the English Premier League standings, while Luton remained at the bottom of the table with 0 points.

Chelsea 3-0 Luton (1-0, 2-0)

Goals: 1-0 - 17 Sterling, 2-0 - 68 Sterling, 3-0 - 75 Jackson.

Chelsea: Sanchez, Gusto, Thiago Silva, Disasi, Coluill, Chilwell (Matson, 86), Gallagher, Fernandez, Kaisedo, Berstow, Sterling, Jackson (Ugochukwu, 83).

Luton: Kaminski, Cabore (Dauti, 70), Lockyer, Bell, Berk (Andersen, 77), Giles, Barkley (Raddok-Mpanzu, 77), Nakamba, Chong (Ogbene, 77), Morris, Adebayo (Brown, 70).

Yellow Cards: Lockyer (27), Nakamba (30), Fernandez (73), Brown (78), Matson (90).