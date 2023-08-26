RU RU NG NG
Main News Pochettino spoke about Chelsea's first victory under his leadership

Pochettino spoke about Chelsea's first victory under his leadership

Football news Today, 05:00
Pochettino spoke about Chelsea's first victory under his leadership Photo: Chelsea Twitter

Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino led his team to their first triumph of the season the day before.

After the game of the 3rd round of the championship of England against Luton Town, the Argentine coach shared his impressions.

“I am very pleased and happy for the players and fans. This victory was well-deserved and we played well. I am happy because the first victory is always very important, it gives the team confidence and belief in what we are doing,” Pochettino said in an interview with the BBC.

The meeting, which took place in London, ended with the score 3:0 in favor of the capital's team. Before that, Chelsea had only one point after two matches.

Note that Pochettino joined the London club in May 2023. As team coach, he replaced Frank Lampard, who acted as the head coach of the "aristocrats".

Last season, the Blues surprised everyone with their performance on the domestic stage and completely failed the season. They finished the Premier League championship at the bottom of the standings and for the first time in a long time did not reach European competition.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Chelsea
Popular news
Real Madrid win hard in La Liga Football news Yesterday, 17:38 Real Madrid win hard in La Liga
Ronaldo and Mane give Al-Nasr a crushing victory in the Saudi Arabian championship Football news Yesterday, 16:31 Ronaldo and Mane give Al-Nasr a crushing victory in the Saudi Arabian championship
Manchester City bought Belgian striker for €60m Football news Yesterday, 00:00 Manchester City bought Belgian striker for €60m
Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Champions League winner Football news 24 aug 2023, 11:43 Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Champions League winner
The TV presenter of the Sky Sports channel delighted the network with photos from the rest Football news 24 aug 2023, 08:17 The TV presenter of the Sky Sports channel delighted the network with photos from the rest
Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League Football news 23 aug 2023, 01:00 Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:00 Messi risks missing important match Football news Today, 05:00 Pochettino spoke about Chelsea's first victory under his leadership Football news Today, 04:00 Messi hired a personal bodyguard: he runs around the curb during matches Football news Today, 03:00 Di Maria admits he could not have moved to Benfica Football news Today, 01:50 Marcos Alonso refuses to leave Barcelona Football news Today, 01:35 Fenerbahce announced the transfer of the Croatian national team goalkeeper Football news Today, 01:20 European champion Portuguese Moutinho has found a new club Football news Today, 00:50 Sergio Ramos could move to top Turkish club Football news Yesterday, 17:38 Real Madrid win hard in La Liga Football news Yesterday, 17:08 English Premier League table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 3
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Preston vs Swansea 26 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Cardiff City vs Sheffield Wednesday 26 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Huddersfield vs Norwich City 26 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Brentford vs Crystal Palace 26 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Coventry City vs Sunderland 26 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Everton vs Wolves 26 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Birmingham vs Plymouth 26 August 2023 Football Today Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on August 26, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Ipswich vs Leeds United 26 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Millwall vs Stoke City 26 August 2023