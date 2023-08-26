Pochettino spoke about Chelsea's first victory under his leadership

Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino led his team to their first triumph of the season the day before.

After the game of the 3rd round of the championship of England against Luton Town, the Argentine coach shared his impressions.

“I am very pleased and happy for the players and fans. This victory was well-deserved and we played well. I am happy because the first victory is always very important, it gives the team confidence and belief in what we are doing,” Pochettino said in an interview with the BBC.

The meeting, which took place in London, ended with the score 3:0 in favor of the capital's team. Before that, Chelsea had only one point after two matches.

Note that Pochettino joined the London club in May 2023. As team coach, he replaced Frank Lampard, who acted as the head coach of the "aristocrats".

Last season, the Blues surprised everyone with their performance on the domestic stage and completely failed the season. They finished the Premier League championship at the bottom of the standings and for the first time in a long time did not reach European competition.