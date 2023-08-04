RU RU
Chelsea sign France defender

Chelsea sign France defender

The press service of London's "Chelsea" announced on their official website the signing of defender Axel Disasi from "Monaco" and the French national team.

The English club paid €45 million for the footballer. This amount could increase by several million euros through bonuses. The Frenchman has signed a contract with the new club, which will be valid until the summer of 2029.

Disasi, 25, has been playing for "Monaco" since 2020, transferring from "Reims" for a transfer fee of €13 million. In total, Disasi has played 129 matches for Monaco in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing four assists. His contract with the club was set to expire in the summer of 2025. He has previously played for "Paris" as well.

Since 2022, Disasi has been representing the French national team. He has played four matches for the French squad, scoring no goals and providing no assists. He was part of the French national team that reached the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

As a reminder, "Chelsea" finished 12th in the French league last season, thus missing the opportunity to participate in European competitions for the 2023/2024 season.

