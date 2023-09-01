Chelsea sell Callum Hudson-Odoi to Nottingham

Callum Hudson-Odoi will continue his career at Nottingham Forest, according to Chelsea's official website.

The player is a pupil of Chelsea Football Club. He made his debut for the Blues in the 2017-2018 season and was able to win the FA Cup (Chelsea beat Manchester United 1:0 in the final). He scored his first goal for the main team in his debut game in the European Cups, scoring a goal against PAOK in the group stage of the Europa League 2018/19.

In the same season, Callum won the Europa League. Also, helped the club win the Champions League in 2021. Thomas Tuchel used the player in the full-back position. This is how he played in the 2021 UEFA Super Cup match against Villarreal.

Callum spent last season in Germany, where he played for Bayer Leverkusen. He took part in 14 matches and provided one goal assist. During his career at Chelsea, the English winger played 126 matches and scored 16 goals. Made his debut for the England national team on March 22, 2020 in a European Championship 2020 qualifier against the Czech Republic, replacing Raheem Sterling in the 70th minute. He played three matches for the national team.

