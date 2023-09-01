RU RU NG NG
Chelsea buy Manchester City talent

Chelsea have announced the signing of 21-year-old midfielder Cole Palmer. The amount of the transfer was not officially disclosed, however, according to the Media club from London, Manchester City paid £40+5 million for the player. The contract with the newcomer was signed for seven years.

'I’m excited to get started and it feels great to sign,” Palmer told the Chelsea press office. I’ve joined Chelsea because the project here sounds good and because of the platform I will have to try to showcase my talents. It is a young and hungry squad and, hopefully, we can do something special here.'

Scott Palmer played for Manchester City from the age of eight and went through the entire structure of the club's academy. The young talent was the captain of Man City U18. He played for the first time at senior level in the 2020/2021 season. He made 25 appearances last season for the ‘Citizens’, scoring one goal, providing one assist and finishing the campaign as Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup winner. In the summer of 2022, Palmer became the European champion along with the England U21 team.

We add that Palmer has already become the 31st acquisition of Chelsea in the era of Todd Boely.

Also Manchester City complete another top-transfer.

