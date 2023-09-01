Manchester City complete another top-transfer

Manchester City have officially announced the signing of midfielder Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton Wolves.

According to the press service of the champion of England, the 25-year-old Portuguese footballer has signed a five-year contract. The clubs decided not to disclose the financial terms of the agreement.

Note that the star Portuguese moved to England from the Lisbon Sporting in August 2022. Then they paid 45 million euros for it. Thus, Nunes spent only one season for the Wolves.

This season, he managed to take part in two matches of the English Premier League, but did not score goals or assists.

According to ESPN, Manchester City have a €55 million port for the Wolves leader.

Nunes became the fourth acquisition of the champion of England in this summer off-season.

Before that, Manchester City made transfers of midfielder Mateo Kovacic, defender Joshko Guardiola and striker Jeremy Doku.

Recall that last season, the “townspeople” issued a treble for the first time in their history. They have won the Champions League, the English Premier League and the FA Cup.

Note that today a high-profile transfer made and "Manchester United".