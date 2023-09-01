RU RU NG NG
Manchester United complete transfer of Turkish goalkeeper

Football news Today, 04:28
Photo: Manchester United website

The English club "Manchester United" has officially announced the signing of a contract with the Turkish goalkeeper Altai Bayindyr.

According to the press service of the Red Devils, the agreement with the goalkeeper is calculated until June 2027.

The agreement also spelled out the function of extending the contract for another season.

Thus, Bayindir became the first Turkish footballer in the history of Manchester United.

According to media reports, for the goalkeeper of the Turkish national team, the English giant paid the Istanbul “Fenerbahce” about 7 million euros.

Bayindir, 25, has played four games for Fenerbahce this season, conceding two goals and keeping his net clean twice.

As part of the Turkish national team, Bayindir played five matches, conceding eight goals and playing clean once.

Together with his club, he won only one trophy - the Turkish Cup.

Let's note that in the summer "Manchester United" also signed a star African goalkeeper Andre Onan from "Inter". In turn, the longtime leader and goalkeeper David De Gea left the team.

