Chelsea legend stood up for Mudryk

Today, 05:36
Former Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit does not agree with the criticism that team winger Mikhail Mudryk has been subjected to.

After the match with Bournemouth, Blues coach Mauricio Pochettino spoke about the problems the footballer faces.

"Mudryk is not the only one who is having difficulties on this team, so publicly pointing him out in the press will not help him at all. It will only create insecurity in him. He will think: 'Why does my coach say that I don't understand how to play? Premier League?'

This is a bad sign for Mudryk and I'm pretty sure he'll be on the bench in the next match against Aston Villa. When Pochettino says something like that next time, he should pay attention to other players, because in the match against Bournemouth, Mudryk was not to blame,” Football365 quotes Petit as saying.

In total, the Ukrainian played 21 matches for the London club in all tournaments and scored two assists.

