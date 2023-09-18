Mudryk received the worst mark for the match with Bournemouth

The performance of the winger of the Ukrainian national team and London's Chelsea, Mikhail Mudryk, does not impress British experts.

In the match against Bournemouth (0:0), Mudryk appeared on the field from the first minutes, but was unable to help his team achieve victory.

Experts from the Goal.com portal gave the Ukrainian football player the lowest rating - 3 out of 10.

“He started the game brightly, but after receiving a yellow card for a poor challenge on Max Aarons, his confidence took a hit and that affected his performance.

Mudryk was replaced after an hour of play and did not show himself as the player for whom they paid 88 million pounds sterling,” the Ukrainian’s performance is described on the portal.

Let us remind you that Mudryk left Shakhtar and moved to Chelsea in January 2023. His agreement runs until 2031.

He made 21 appearances for the London club in all competitions and provided two assists. So far he has never scored for Chelsea in official matches. In the game against Bournemouth, he made his first start this season.