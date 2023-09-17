Chelsea are playing to a goalless draw with Bournemouth

In the fifth round of the Premier League, Bournemouth hosted Chelsea at their home stadium.

Both teams started the match actively. The teams responded attack after attack, but the real scoring moment came from Bournemouth, when Dango Ouattara shot across the goal from a comfortable position and the Chelsea goalkeeper really saved the team. Also, Galeher had a good chance, after Mudryk's cross, the goalkeeper also saved.

In the second half, Bournemouth already saved the frame of the goal. Sterling took a free-kick and hit the crossbar. Colville finished from close range and scored, but he was offside, so the goal was immediately disallowed. In the second half of the half, Bournemouth still had several approaches to Chelsea's goal, but the Blues goalkeeper played reliably.

Chelsea drops points against Bournemouth, gains five points and is in 14th place.

Premier League. Fifth round

"Bournemouth" - "Chelsea" - 0:0