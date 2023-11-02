Casemiro is injured. He will miss an important Manchester United match

Manchester United defensive midfielder Casemiro was injured in the League Cup match against Newcastle.

The Red Devils' official website reported that the Brazilian was injured before the half-time whistle.

Team coach Eric ten Hag spoke in more detail about the injury to the Brazilian footballer.

“He was injured just before the break, so we decided to replace him. For now, we have to wait a day to make a final conclusion about his condition, but I think that on Saturday against Fulham he will not be able to play,” the official quotes Manchester United website words by ten Hag.

It is noteworthy that, unexpectedly for many, the meeting ended with a major victory for Newcastle with a score of 3:0. The goals were scored by Miguel Almiron, Lewis Hall and Joe Willock.

It is remarkable that the Red Devils lost their second match in a row at home with a score of 0:3. Before that, they lost to Manchester City in the national championship game with the same result.