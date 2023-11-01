Newcastle United secured a surprising victory over Manchester United in the EFL Cup

In the EFL Cup Round of 16, Manchester United hosted Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

During the first half, Newcastle scored two goals. Miguel Almirón opened the scoring in the 28th minute, and Lewis Hall doubled the lead for the visitors just eight minutes later. Manchester United, on the other hand, failed to create any scoring opportunities in the first half.

After the break, the visitors adopted a defensive approach and awaited their chance for a counter-attack. Manchester United made several substitutions immediately after the half and attempted to change the situation. However, Newcastle defended effectively, and in the 60th minute, they scored their third goal. Joe Willock found the net to seal the victory.

EFL Cup, Round of 16

Manchester United 0-3 Newcastle United

Goals: 0-1 (28' Almirón), 0-2 (36' Hall), 0-3 (60' Willock)