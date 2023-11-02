Manchester United made their worst start since 1930

“Manchester United” is in terrible game shape and the team cannot yet show decent results in any of the tournaments in which it takes part.

As OptaJoe analysts found out, this season the Red Devils had their worst start to the season since 1962/1963.

Led by Dutch coach Erik ten Hag, the team lost 8 of their first 15 matches.

Manchester United's starting performance was worse only in the 1962/1963 season, when they suffered 9 defeats in their first 15 matches.

At the same time, analysts also drew attention to the fact that the team from Manchester has the worst home start since 1930. Of their first 10 home matches this season, Manchester United have lost exactly half of them.

Let us remind you that on November 1, Manchester United played at home in the 1/8 finals of the English League Cup against Newcastle. The match at the Old Trafford stadium ended in a victory for the guests with a score of 3:0.