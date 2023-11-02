Ten Hag named the culprit in the sensational defeat of Manchester United in the EFL Cup

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag shared his emotions after a painful defeat in the English Football League Cup to Newcastle.

It is noteworthy that the meeting took place the day before in Manchester and ended in a victory for the guests with a score of 3:0.

After the game, the Dutch specialist said that his team was in a very difficult situation, but there was still a lot of work ahead.

"I am a fighter. We are in a difficult situation at the moment. I take responsibility, but I consider it a challenge. I need to be close to my players and fight with them. Furthermore, I am confident that I can handle this," ten Hag wrote on social network X (formerly Twitter).

Ten Hag has been Manchester United manager since 2022. His contract with the club runs until 2025.

This season, under the leadership of the Dutch specialist, Manchester United ranks eighth in the Premier League table and, in general, the team’s results on all fronts leave much to be desired. Despite this, he retains his position.