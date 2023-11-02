Top 10 worst transfers in Manchester United history published

The authoritative publication FourFourTwo presented a ranking of the worst transfers in the history of Manchester United.

In total, it included ten names, including star football players.

The top 10 of this ranking is as follows:

1. Purchase of Bebe in 2010.

2. Acquisition of Paul Pogba in 2016.

3. Transfer of Eric Djemba-Djemba in 2003.

4. Acquisition of Ralph Milne in 1988.

5. Purchase of Donny van de Beek in 2020.

6. Transfer of Alexis Sanchez in 2018.

7. Acquisition of Harry Maguire in 2019.

8. Transfer of Massimo Taibi in 1999.

9. Acquisition of Jadon Sancho in 2021.

10. Transfer of Angel Di Maria in 2014.

Let us remind you that the “Red Devils” are currently in eighth place in the English Championship standings with 15 points. The day before, Manchester United was knocked out of the League Cup, losing at home to Newcastle with a score of 0:3.