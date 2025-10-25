Bundesliga match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayern postponed by 15 minutes. The reason is known

Bayern arrived late to the stadium

The Matchday 8 clash between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayern has been postponed due to the Munich side's late arrival at the stadium caused by traffic conditions.

Details: It is reported that adverse weather created extremely difficult conditions on the roads, preventing the Munich squad from arriving on time.

ℹ️ Today's Bundesliga fixture against Borussia Mönchengladbach will now kick off 15 minutes later than scheduled at 15:45 CEST. This is due to a traffic related delay to the arrival to the FC Bayern team. — FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) October 25, 2025

Bayern eventually made it to the venue, and now the match will kick off at 15:45 Central European Time instead of the originally scheduled 15:30.

The Lads have finally arrived! 👋 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/CagA3KEPOn — FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) October 25, 2025

