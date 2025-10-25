ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Bundesliga match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayern postponed by 15 minutes. The reason is known

Bundesliga match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayern postponed by 15 minutes. The reason is known

Bayern arrived late to the stadium
Football news Today, 09:31
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Bundesliga match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayern delayed by 15 minutes. The reason revealed https://x.com/FCBayernES/status/1982071196855238863

The Matchday 8 clash between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayern has been postponed due to the Munich side's late arrival at the stadium caused by traffic conditions.

Details: It is reported that adverse weather created extremely difficult conditions on the roads, preventing the Munich squad from arriving on time.

Bayern eventually made it to the venue, and now the match will kick off at 15:45 Central European Time instead of the originally scheduled 15:30.

Reminder: The agent of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi was spotted at the Bayern offices. The Munich club is keen to sign the Englishman.

Related teams and leagues
Borussia Moenchengladbach Borussia Moenchengladbach Schedule Borussia Moenchengladbach News Borussia Moenchengladbach Transfers
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich Schedule Bayern Munich News Bayern Munich Transfers
Bundesliga Germany Bundesliga Germany Table Bundesliga Germany Fixtures Bundesliga Germany Predictions
Related Team News
Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace smiles in a training session at Crystal Palace FC Football news 23 oct 2025, 13:48 Marc Guéhi's agent spotted at Bayern offices. Munich pushing hard to sign Crystal Palace captain
Good news for Munich. Jamal Musiala returns to training Football news 23 oct 2025, 11:16 Good news for Munich. Jamal Musiala returns to training
Incredible! Harry Kane reaches 20 goals in a single season faster than Messi or Ronaldo ever did Football news 22 oct 2025, 15:50 Incredible! Harry Kane reaches 20 goals in a season faster than Messi and Ronaldo ever did
A new Yamal? 17-year-old Karl strikes for Bayern in the Champions League Football news 22 oct 2025, 15:21 A new Yamal? 17-year-old Karl becomes Bayern's youngest-ever Champions League scorer
"If Flick had called…" - Thomas Müller reveals possible move to Barcelona Football news 21 oct 2025, 10:43 "If Flick had called…" - Thomas Müller reveals possible move to Barcelona
High level of trust! Official: Vincent Kompany extends his contract with Bayern until 2029 Football news 21 oct 2025, 06:42 High level of trust! Official: Vincent Kompany extends his contract with Bayern until 2029
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores