Bundesliga match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayern postponed by 15 minutes. The reason is known
Bayern arrived late to the stadium
Football news Today, 09:31Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
The Matchday 8 clash between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayern has been postponed due to the Munich side's late arrival at the stadium caused by traffic conditions.
Details: It is reported that adverse weather created extremely difficult conditions on the roads, preventing the Munich squad from arriving on time.
Bayern eventually made it to the venue, and now the match will kick off at 15:45 Central European Time instead of the originally scheduled 15:30.
