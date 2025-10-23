Marc Guéhi's agent spotted at Bayern offices. Munich pushing hard to sign Crystal Palace captain
Bayern are making serious strides in their pursuit of Guéhi.
Details: According to renowned journalist Florian Plettenberg, a meeting took place this week between Max Eberl and Guéhi's agent, Gordon Stipic.
It is reported that the Munich club are making Guéhi one of their top transfer priorities, alongside Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck, and are ready to take concrete steps to push the deal through.
Previously, the media had claimed that Real Madrid and Liverpool were also strongly interested in the Crystal Palace captain, but at this stage, Bayern appear to be the most persistent and determined suitor.
Marc Guéhi joined Crystal Palace from Chelsea in 2021 for €23.5 million. Since then, he has made 168 appearances for the Eagles, scoring 9 goals and providing 6 assists, establishing himself as one of the team's key figures.
According to Transfermarkt, Guéhi's current market value is estimated at €50 million.
